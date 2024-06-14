Hoymiles launches 5 kW three-phase microinverter

Chinese microinverter maker Hoymiles has launched this week what it claims to be the largest and most efficient three-phase microinverter on the solar market to date at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai, China.
“Our new MIT-5000-8T microinverter is around 20% cheaper than smaller microinverters,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “It is particularly suitable for big houses and commercial buildings.”
One of the most important features of the new product is its wide MPPT voltage range, which spans from 12 V to 136 V. “The low input voltage minimizes the risk of arc faults and electric shocks,” the spokesperson went on to say. “The series was conceived to accommodate eight solar modules, with an output power of up to 5,000 VA and an input current of up to 20 A.
The micro-inverter measures 395 mm × 308 mm x 60 mm and weighs 8.6 kg. Its peak efficiency is 97.70% and the European efficiency rating is 96.80%. The nominal MPPT efficiency is 99.8% and night power consumption is less than 50 mW. Its rated power output is 5 kW.
The new product has a maximum input voltage of 140 V and four MPPTs, with one input for each MPPT. It also features natural convection cooling and IP67-rated protection.
The MIT-5000-8T microinverter is part of a new series including two more products – the MIT-4000-8T and the MIT-4500-8T, which can also accommodate eight modules each. They have a power output of 4 kW and 4.5 kW, respectively, and their peak efficiency ranges from 97.50% to 97.60%. Their size and weight are the same as the MIT-5000-8T model.
“All products rely on a Sub-1G wireless solution ensuring stable communication with our gateway DTU,” the spokesperson explained. “This enables module-level monitoring and remote O&M.”
