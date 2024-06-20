Axial launches new dual-row tracker AxialTracker SlopeSync

From pv magazine Spain

Axial, a Spanish company specialized in the design, manufacture and operation of solar trackers for utility-scale PV projects, has launched the AxialTracker SlopeSync, a new dual-row tracker that incorporates cardan-type joint technology along its main axis of rotation “to allow adaptability and total synchronization to all terrains, even the most complex ones,” the company states.

This technology ensures that, within the same tracker, each section of torque tube can have a different inclination or slope, but maintaining at all times the continuity of the rotation and rotation of the PV modules. Furthermore, the system has been designed so that adaptability to the terrain does not imply the deformation of any profile or part of the structure, and avoids the appearance of induced stresses, thus achieving a longer useful life of the tracker.

“The AxialTracker SlopeSync revolutionizes the solar tracker market by eliminating the need to align the pillars, since it eliminates the concept of a straight rotation axis,” the company tells pv magazine. “Each section of torsion tube between two consecutive pillars may have a different inclination thanks to the cardan joints, so the pillars of a follower may have different heights depending on the irregularities of the terrain.”

Among its technical characteristics, Axial highlights driving tolerances of up to +-400 MM in both directions (N-S and E-W), “the highest on the market,” as well as “its total synchronization with irregular terrain.” The distance to the ground is up to 1 m (55º), and it supports ground irregularities of up to +- 400MM between consecutive pillars.

The torque tube connections are pre-assembled and do not require alignment of pillars, thus improving installation ratios. In addition, it avoids deformations and stresses induced in the structure and the homokinetic technology allows deviations of up to 30º, thus allowing greater use of the route.

“The launch of its AxialTracker 2TT marked a revolution in the market as it was a pioneer in the use of the multi-point locking system,” the company states. “The AxialTracker Twin maintains this line of high technological development and offers a dual-row solar tracker that uses homokinetic technology. Thanks to this system, the power to produce the movement of both trackers is generated from a single motor, but the stresses due to wind loads are distributed between both structures through independent gearboxes. With this extensive experience in technological innovation behind it, Axial has once again taken a step further with the launch of the 4th generation of trackers, promoting the future of solar trackers with its AxialTracker SlopeSync.”

Axial adds that “unlike other adaptability systems based on torsion tubes that deform according to orography and impose stresses on the structure, Axial is committed to avoiding the occurrence of cyclic overstresses and thus eliminates the risk of undesired long-term phenomena, such as fatigue in the structural profiles or the amplification of deformations that can negatively affect the optimization of tracker production.”

SlopeSync also reduces the need for earthworks, which minimizes costs and improves overall project execution times.

Axial is presenting the new tracker at Intersolar in Munich from June 19 to 21 at stand A6.320.