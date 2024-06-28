India launches 1 GW/2 GWh battery storage tender

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting proposals to set up 1 GW/2 GWh of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) connected to India’s interstate transmission system (ISTS). Bidding closes on Aug. 5.

Image: Sandia National Laboratories, Wikimedia Commons

From pv magazine India

SECI has started accepting proposals to set up 1 GW/2 GWh of ISTS-connected standalone BESS. It will enter into a battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with the successful bidders.

Developers selected by SECI will set up the BESS on a build-own-operate basis at specified locations.

