Imminent introduction of perovskite-silicon tandems is unlikely, says Prof. Martin Green

At SNEC 2024 in Shanghai, pv magazine spoke with Martin Green, Scientia Professor at the University of New South Wales and solar cell technology expert. He said perovskite-silicon tandem technologies still have a long way to go before reaching commercial maturity and predicts silicon-based technologies will still dominate the market for many years. He also sees potential for copper zinc tin sulfide (CZTS) solar cells and other absorber materials. “Until we don’t solve the stability issues with perovskite, is good to have other candidates,” he stated.

pv magazine Managing Director, Eckhart Gouras, and professor Martin Green

Image: pv magazine

