Nevada partly covers peak demand with 690 MW solar-plus-storage project

From pv magazine USA

Primergy and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners have said that the Gemini solar-plus-storage project outside of Las Vegas, Nevada is now operational.

The 1.8 million solar panels are expected to generate up to 690 MW and are co-located with 380 MW of four-hour battery energy storage (1,400 MWh). A DC-coupled storage configuration enables the batteries to be charged directly by solar, thus increasing efficiency.

In April 2022, the two companies said that they had closed on a landmark deal of $1.9 billion in debt and tax equity financing project. The debt financing consisted of $1.3 billion in credit facilities and $532 million in tax equity commitments, with the tax equity commitments provided by Truist Bank and Bank of America.

Primergy said that it “created and implemented an unprecedented framework for ecosystem management” by leaving vegetation in place and using a tracker system that follows the natural undulations of the ground. The company said that it was able to reduce the project’s land footprint by more than 20%.

During construction, the project reportedly created approximately 1,300 union and prevailing wage jobs and contributed approximately $463 million to Nevada’s economy.

“Gemini creates a blueprint for holistic and innovative clean energy development at mega scale, and we are proud to have brought this milestone project to life and to have delivered so many positive impacts across job creation, environmental stewardship, and local community engagement,” said David Scaysbrook, co-founder and managing partner of Quinbrook.

The project uses Maxeon Solar Technologies’ bifacial mono-PERC solar modules with G12 wafers. Maxeon said the modules offer more than 21% efficiency, enhanced shade tolerance, and up to 625 W power ratings. Mounted on Array and Ojjo trackers, these modules are built to endure harsh desert conditions and high winds with a patented wind-mitigation system.

Primergy selected Kiewit Power Constructors as Gemini’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner and IHI Terrasun Solutions as the integrator for the project’s 380 MW/1,520 MWh lithium-ion battery.

NV Energy signed a 25-year power purchase agreement for the energy produced by the Gemini plant. It is expected to meet 10% of Nevada’s peak energy needs.

Primergy Solar is a developer, owner and operator specializing in utility-scale PV and battery storage projects across the United States. Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is an investment manager focused on the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition in the United Kingdom, United States, and Australia.