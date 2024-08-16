The Hydrogen Stream: MIT shows hydrogen can be made from aluminum, caffeine

The research focuses on a new process (with patent pending) of green hydrogen generation from the reaction between aluminum and water. They study the recovery of a gallium-indium eutectic, eGaIn, used to surface treat aluminum allowing it to react with water, spontaneously producing hydrogen and heat. Their work explores the application of seawater as an ionic solution that promotes the agglomeration of the eGaIn liquid metal.

MIT researchers have developed a process to recycle gallium and indium during the aluminum-water reaction (AWR). They have discovered that adding a low concentration of imidazole to seawater speeds up the AWR reaction, producing hydrogen at a higher rate and yield. “The findings indicate that the addition of very low concentrations (0.02 M) of imidazole to seawater leads to rapid reactions being completed in under 10 minutes, enabling the retrieval and reuse of over 90% of the relatively costly gallium-indium eutectic and producing 99% of the anticipated hydrogen output based on the aluminum’s mass,” the researchers said in “Enhanced recovery of activation metals for accelerated hydrogen generation from aluminum and seawater.” Without this added stimulant, the reaction would take two hours. The researchers are now developing a small reactor for use on marine vessels, where aluminum pellets pre-treated with the rare-metal alloy would react with filtered seawater and coffee grounds to produce hydrogen. “The hydrogen could then fuel an onboard engine to drive a motor or generate electricity to power the ship,” said the researchers in a recent paper in Cell Reports Physical Science.

Nuvera Fuel Cells has agreed to collaborate with Viritech Ltd., a UK-based developer of hydrogen powertrain solutions. They aim to market, deploy, and support Viritech’s VPT60N powertrain for on-road commercial vehicles. “Nuvera will supply its E-Series Fuel Cell Engines for testing of integration with Viritech’s powertrain product line and will offer technical support during the integration and operation testing. Viritech is exploring the development of an integrated high-power density fuel cell system based on Nuvera’s stack technology, which can achieve up to 8 kW/L,” said Nuvera. “This high-power density system is intended to meet the demands of extreme applications such as aerospace, motorsports and automotive.”

The European Commission has approved a €998 million ($1.09 billion) Dutch scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen. “The scheme will support the construction of at least 200 MW of electrolysis capacity. The aid will be awarded through a competitive bidding process planned to be concluded in 2024.,” said the European executive body. “The tender will be open to projects with a capacity of at least 0.5 MW.” It noted that the aid will take the form of a direct grant, combining an upfront investment grant up to 80% of the investment costs and a variable premium over a period of five to 10 years.