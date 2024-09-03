Italian startup offers new bird-protection solution for rooftop PV

From pv magazine Italy

Italian startup Italgam Srl has developed a new bird-protection solution for rooftop PV systems.

Its EVO 2.0 solution consists of brushes between the backside of the panels and the roof. The brushes come in two types with varying diameters, depending on requirements.

The bristles, made of polypropylene treated with anti-UV to prevent crystallization, protect the panels, while steel wire in the brushes is made of low-carbon stainless steel to prevent corrosion.

Italgam CEO Maurizio Chiacchierini told pv magazine that the inspiration for the Evo 2.0 brush came from a gutter-cleaning brush he saw in British Columbia, Canada. He developed and patented the Evo 2.0 brush after a solar installer asked if it could prevent pigeons from nesting under panels.

Pigeon prevention now accounts for about 90% of Italgam's production. The company claims that more than 1,300 solar companies now regularly use the Evo brush in their installations.

“The Evo brush for solar panels has been produced with knurled bristles for greater grip on the surfaces and staggered that allows for better flow of the heat produced by the panels and greater flow of rainwater under the panels in case of rain,” said Chiacchierini.

He said that bird infestations, rather than the brushes, reduce system efficiency. Pigeons often soil panels, which can reduce energy production by up to 30%. He added that the worst damage happens under the panels, where dry and organic waste can accumulate, leading to overheating and potential short circuits that could cause fires.

“The Evo brush with its staggered bristles does not limit the air exchange, but categorically prevents birds and foliage from entering under the systems,” said Chiacchierini. “And it is adaptable to all types of roofs, including those in corrugated sheet metal.”