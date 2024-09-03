Tindo Solar unveils 425 W n-type bifacial PV module

From pv magazine Australia

Australia's Tindo Solar has launched its new Walara series, including the 425 W G3P module, which it claims is the first Australian-made solar panel range to feature locally engineered and manufactured n-type and bifacial technologies.

“The Walara series represents a significant leap forward in Australian solar technology,” Tindo Chief Executive Officer Richard Petterson said. “Our goal was to create a product that is an evolution of our previous panels, created based on installation and customer needs.”

The Walara 425 MW panel features 108 half-cut n-type cells, which Tindo said reduces energy loss due to resistance and heat, leading to higher overall efficiency. The bifacial panel features 3.2 mm fully tempered double ARC glass to capture sunlight from both sides, significantly boosting overall power output.

“This development ensures that the panels perform exceptionally well in Australia’s demanding conditions,” the company said.

The panel measures 1,722 mm x 1,133 mm x 35 mm and weighs 22 kg. It has an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C and the open-circuit voltage is 38.91 V and the short-circuit current is 14 A. It features a junction box with an IP68 rating and a 35 mm frame made of black anodized aluminum alloy that Tindo Solar said minimizes micro-cracks and ensures long-term performance.

The panel comes with a 25-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield and a 25-year product warranty.

The 425 W GP3 is just one of the panels in the Walara series with Tindo saying the range includes four unique power class modules, although the other sizes were not revealed. The manufacturer said the series will be available in various cell configurations as well as white-back, black-back and the bifacial variations, making it suitable for a variety of installation requirements.

Petterson said the Walara series, which is available now, addresses the need for high quality and high performance combined with a reliable solution.

“We wanted to create a unique competitive advantage for local suppliers and installers, offering value-based options for customers seeking to use solar energy to enhance their energy security,” he said. “Our priority remains driving innovation through domestic manufacturing, and in doing so, providing Australian consumers with locally made technology designed to thrive in local weather conditions.”

The release of the new panel comes as Tindo Solar explores the potential to significantly increase its manufacturing output with plans to build a 1 GW capacity factory in one of the eastern states.

The existing Tindo Solar manufacturing facility in Adelaide has an annual capacity of 360,000 panels, but the company plans to build a new plant capable of producing 1.9 million panels per year.

Petterson has said that the new plant will be well-positioned to play a key role in developing a competitive domestic solar manufacturing industry and broader supply chain.

“Our solar panel gigafactory can be the first step, offering the scale and volume that provides the demand pull through to attract local investment further back up the chain,” he said.