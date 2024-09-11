Enact Systems expands PV installer, buyer platform

US-based Enact Systems has added German and Spanish language support, along with several additional productivty features, to its solar and storage project platform that is used by both installers and buyers of solar and storage systems. It also added more third-party application program interface (API) integrations.

The productivity features for commercial and residential projects include rooftop solar design tools, such as auto-detection of roof height, pitch and azimuth, shading analysis, as well as storage modeling and integration into integration with Google Solar.

Furthermore, installers can generate sales proposals and use DocuSign, an electronic signature tool, to complete the contracts. It means installers are covered across project workflows, able to customize proposals based on location, roof characteristics, energy consumption and available space, as well as perform financial calculations that may include tariff comparisons and pricing.

For consumers that have bought solar and storage equipment via its platform, Enact provides the Enact Home app which is also getting an upgrade with an integration of the Pacific Gas and Electricity (PGE) utility company's shared data service, and a pilot integration with California Renewable Energy Certificates program. Enact Home was designed for solar and storage owners to track, analyze, and view system performance, and track return on investment.

The 10-year old company is also growing its installed base in Europe and the Middle East. “We have expanded Enact’s presence in Europe this year, with clients in Germany, Italy and other countries,” Deep Chakraborty, Enact founder and chief executive officer, told pv magazine, adding that there are also plans to develop the installed base in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Middle East.

Looking ahead, Chakraborty said that he expects demand for solar and storage in the U.S. to be driven by consumers reacting to increasing costs of electricity, as well as EV sales trends, and solar and storage equipment pricing trends. “EV buyers tend to adopt solar within a few months of high bills for charging on grid power,” said Chakraborty.

“We are also seeing 5-10% drop in solar pricing, and over 20% drop in storage pricing, which then is an additional growth driver of the market with improved project economics.”

Enact has 80 employees in six countries and 25 cities. It plans to broaden its consumer-facing products and services, as well as add further software and service offerings for commercial clients across the U.S. and several international markets. Additional analytics, data services and maintenance alerts to improve monitoring features are in the pipeline.