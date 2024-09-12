Australian commercial indoor perovskite solar cells coming soon

Halocell Energy, an Australian leader in perovskite solar cell development, is set to release its flexible 7 cm perovskite solar cell strips. They can generate enough power to replace disposable batteries, making them ideal for indoor use.
The technology has potential in digital price labeling, widely adopted by the retail sector, where perovskites particularly shine due to their ability to be chemically tuned to operate in diverse indoor lighting environments.
Halocell Energy CEO Paul Moonie told pv magazine the perovskite solar cell strips can be optimized for different lighting, including warm or cool LEDs, fluorescent lights, sunlight, cloudy climates, or even space, showcasing the versatility of perovskites.
“So, if you were to go into a Woolworths fresh produce section, you’ll notice the electronic shelf-labels aren’t paper anymore and these locations have standardized lighting,” Moonie said. “In Australia, that’s hundreds of thousands of units so we can tune our chemistry in production to serve one product line, and the chemistry is a simple ink replacement in production so it doesn’t involve retooling the whole production line, it’s just swapping out the ink.”
