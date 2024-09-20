Storm Boris delivers record rain, early snows across Europe

Storm Boris has brought a mix of extreme weather to Europe, ranging from heavy rainfall and flooding to the first snows of autumn, according to analysis using the Solcast API. This low-pressure system, named Boris by Italy’s Servizio Meteorologico, unleashed record-breaking rain across Central Europe, while the UK and parts of the Alps saw their first snow. The situation is now stabilizing as the system weakens and a high-pressure zone takes hold across the region.

Central Europe faced severe flooding as Storm Boris delivered record-breaking rainfall levels, with some regions experiencing unprecedented precipitation totals. The convergence of cold Arctic air with warmer Mediterranean and Caspian Sea air masses resulted in

persistent rain and snow across the region. A portion of the low-pressure system became trapped over the Adriatic, forming a slow-moving secondary system that prolonged the rain, leading to several days of downpours. In some areas, months' worth of rainfall fell within just

a few days, overwhelming local infrastructure and prompting severe weather warnings across several countries.

As the storm swept across Europe, snow began falling in some regions for the first time this season. In the UK, Arctic winds dropped temperatures enough for the peaks of Scotland to see their first snow since summer. Italy’s and Austria’s Alpine regions also saw early snowfall, particularly in the higher elevations, where the rain from Storm Boris turned into heavy snow dumps.

Currently, conditions across Europe are less intense as Storm Boris moved over to Italy southeastward. The system has weakened since crossing into Italy but has continued to cause flooding and prompt evacuations. Forecasts show a brief reprieve from the rain in the coming days before more rainfall next week for Central Europe.

Solcast produces these figures by tracking clouds and aerosols at 1-2km resolution globally, using satellite data and proprietary AI/ML algorithms. This data is used to drive irradiance models, enabling Solcast to calculate irradiance at high resolution, with typical bias of less than 2%, and also cloud-tracking forecasts. This data is used by more than 300 companies managing over 150GW of solar assets globally.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.