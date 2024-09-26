Relyez launches 5 MWh battery for 2-hour energy storage

From ESS News
China-based energy storage system provider Relyez has launched a 5 MWh battery for utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.
“This modular, non-walk-in container is designed for rapid deployment, minimizing both installation and maintenance costs,” the company’s CEO, Naomi Zhang, told ESS News.
The GridUltra 5016 is a two-hour energy storage system with a 5.016 MWh capacity. It consists of 12 RelyEZ Battery Racks connected in parallel, integrating a battery management system (BMS), liquid-cooling system, fire suppression system, and environmental control system.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.