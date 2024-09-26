Relyez launches 5 MWh battery for 2-hour energy storage

From ESS News

China-based energy storage system provider Relyez has launched a 5 MWh battery for utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.

“This modular, non-walk-in container is designed for rapid deployment, minimizing both installation and maintenance costs,” the company’s CEO, Naomi Zhang, told ESS News.

The GridUltra 5016 is a two-hour energy storage system with a 5.016 MWh capacity. It consists of 12 RelyEZ Battery Racks connected in parallel, integrating a battery management system (BMS), liquid-cooling system, fire suppression system, and environmental control system.

