Relyez launches 5 MWh battery for 2-hour energy storage

The battery is intended for two hours of storage in large-scale and C&I applications. It reportedly features a roundtrip efficiency of 88% and a lifespan of 8,000 cycles.

Image: Relyez

Share

From ESS News

China-based energy storage system provider Relyez has launched a 5 MWh battery for utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.

“This modular, non-walk-in container is designed for rapid deployment, minimizing both installation and maintenance costs,” the company’s CEO, Naomi Zhang, told ESS News.

The GridUltra 5016 is a two-hour energy storage system with a 5.016 MWh capacity. It consists of 12 RelyEZ Battery Racks connected in parallel, integrating a battery management system (BMS), liquid-cooling system, fire suppression system, and environmental control system.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Powerchina switches on 100 MW solar tower in South Africa
25 September 2024 Powerchina has switched on a 100 MW solar tower in South Africa. The concentrated solar power (CSP) project will supply 480 GWh of clean energy to the...