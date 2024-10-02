Storing solar power through aluminum-rock composite

UK-based Caldera has developed a new heat storage technology that can reportedly convert on-site generated solar power into on-demand heat, thus replacing conventional gas boilers. The system uses a composite of recycled aluminum and volcanic rocks to store heat at up to 500 C and produce steam.

Image: Caldera

Share

From ESS News

UK startup Caldera has developed a modular heat storage technology based on an earth-abundant aluminium-rock composite.

Called Megacell, the new storage tech is described as an ideal solution to decarbonize industrial processes and store photovoltaic energy generated on-site. The system’s rock-aluminum core is claimed to have the same thermal storage capacity as similar storage technologies based on rock, sand or concrete.

The system is a vacuum-insulated cell that can reportedly store heat at up to 500 C and produce hot water or steam at a temperature of up to 210 C. It consists of blocks made of a proprietary composite of recycled aluminum and volcanic rocks enclosed in a vacuum-insulated chamber.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Altech’s sodium chloride solid state battery exceeds expectations
01 October 2024 Western Australian battery technology company Altech Batteries has announced its first Cerenergy ABS60 salt-based battery energy storage system protot...