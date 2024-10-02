Storing solar power through aluminum-rock composite

From ESS News
UK startup Caldera has developed a modular heat storage technology based on an earth-abundant aluminium-rock composite.
Called Megacell, the new storage tech is described as an ideal solution to decarbonize industrial processes and store photovoltaic energy generated on-site. The system’s rock-aluminum core is claimed to have the same thermal storage capacity as similar storage technologies based on rock, sand or concrete.
The system is a vacuum-insulated cell that can reportedly store heat at up to 500 C and produce hot water or steam at a temperature of up to 210 C. It consists of blocks made of a proprietary composite of recycled aluminum and volcanic rocks enclosed in a vacuum-insulated chamber.
