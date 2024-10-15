The Hydrogen Stream: Innio starts hydrogen-fueled CHP plant in Austria

Innio Group said it has started operating a 1 MW hydrogen CHP plant in Austria at the beginning of the heating season. The company commissioned the first solution of its kind in Europe in June 2024 at RAG Austria's site in Gampern. It said the project provides the industrial plant with green electricity and heat. The Jenbacher CHP plant uses green hydrogen produced during summer through water electrolysis, which is then stored in the world's first underground hydrogen storage facility in a porous reservoir in Rubensdorf, Austria. This hydrogen project can store the surplus summer production from approximately 1,000 PV systems. The company said the storage facility holds up to 4.2 GWh of surplus solar power as hydrogen. The electricity and heat generated in the Jenbacher CHP plant meet the site’s local requirements, achieving a very high utilization rate.

Q Energy and Inthy have signed a joint development partnership for a hybrid renewable energy project in Burgundy, France. The two European companies expect to commission the green hydrogen production facility by 2028. “The project is designed to help decarbonize the fleets of local authorities, the region's heavy goods vehicles and local industrial processes,” said Q Energy in an emailed note. The project spans 11 hectares and will feature a 5 MW electrolyzer and a 7 MW agrivoltaics plant on the same site.

Ørsted has told pv magazine that it has decided to step out of the H2RES project, leading to the dissolution of the hydrogen-focused consortium. The company said that the step out of Green Fuels for Denmark follows its decision to de-prioritize e-fuel efforts in Northern Europe, so the project is no longer aligned with its strategy. “We are aware that other partners in the project are exploring options for continuing Green Fuels for Denmark,” said the company in a note, adding that a sub-scale demonstration plant like this no longer has a relevance in the current market.

PureWave Hydrogen said it is exploring geological structures that could host naturally occurring hydrogen. The company uses proprietary software to analyze public datasets, AI systems to identify regions of interest, and advanced oil and gas exploration methods. Bruce Nurse, founder and director of the Colorado-based company, told pv magazine that its current work focuses on identifying features like four-way closures that may trap hydrogen, along with potential reservoirs. PureWave Hydrogen is concentrating on the Mid-Continent Rift in Kansas. It said it is also developing a strategic partnership with SnowFox Discovery and collaborating with geological consultants from academia and the oil and gas industry. “In terms of public support, we are actively exploring opportunities to leverage government programs and grants that focus on green energy innovation and hydrogen technology development,” said Nurse. “Moreover, we are considering accessing the public markets as part of our long-term growth strategy.”

ECap Marine has developed and installed a containerized system featuring two Ballard FCwave (2x200kW) fuel cells, a maritime battery system from Lehmann Marine, a fire extinguishing system, tank units, a custom power management system, and cooling and safety equipment. The Hamburg-based company said in an emailed note that it successfully ran the eCap Marine system on OSV Coastal Liberty for a number of months, and the vessel has now set sail on the Wadden Sea in Germany. Lars Ravens, managing director of eCap Marine, said the system is a unique installation for a seagoing ship and is scalable up to megawatt-sized designs for larger commercial ships and longer voyages.