Australian-made vanadium flow battery project could offer storage cost of $166/MWh

From ESS News

The VSUN Energy subsidiary of Perth-headquartered AVL has begun the design phase of a vanadium flow BESS called Project Lumina which is cost-competitive and creates a market for AVL’s vanadium oxide production.

In this, second phase of the project, VSUN will develop a construction-ready, detailed design and delivery strategy for modular, commercial, “turnkey,” utility-scale 100 MW VFB BESS with four-hour and eight-hour durations.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.