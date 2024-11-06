Australian-made vanadium flow battery project could offer storage cost of $166/MWh

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) has moved a vanadium flow battery (VFB) project to design phase with the aim of developing a modular, scalable, turnkey, utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS).

Image: Australian Vanadium Limited

The VSUN Energy subsidiary of Perth-headquartered AVL has begun the design phase of a vanadium flow BESS called Project Lumina which is cost-competitive and creates a market for AVL’s vanadium oxide production.

In this, second phase of the project, VSUN will develop a construction-ready, detailed design and delivery strategy for modular, commercial, “turnkey,” utility-scale 100 MW VFB BESS with four-hour and eight-hour durations.

