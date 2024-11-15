EU upgrades open-access tool to assess residential solar-plus-storage yield

The European Commission has released version 5.3 of PVGIS, a free online tool available in five languages. It provides detailed calculations on solar radiation and photovoltaic system performance worldwide, excluding the poles.

PVGIS estimates electricity production at specific locations, seasonal production variations, and the impact of battery storage on using generated power.

It offers options for grid-connected or off-grid systems, fixed or tracker-mounted panels, and different photovoltaic technologies. For trackers, users can define angles or let PVGIS calculate them to maximize energy output.

The tool also simulates energy flows for off-grid systems with battery storage, using solar radiation data to assess how stored energy supports daily electricity consumption.

Its meteorological analysis integrates hourly data on nine climate variables, formatted for building energy tools, while its solar radiation calculations include hourly, daily, or monthly values for system performance.

PVGIS can analyze coastal areas up to 25 km offshore, with expanded global mapping capabilities for smaller regions. It also accurately models PV performance on snow-covered surfaces, broadening its practical applications.