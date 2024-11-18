Austrian utility building 164 MW agrivoltaic plant

German energy supplier Burgenland Energie plans to launch Austria's largest agrivoltaic plant by the end of this year.

The 164 MW project is under construction near Tadten-Wallern on Lake Neusiedl in southeastern Austria. It spans 180 hectares, with part of the site dedicated to organic farming. It will initially grow potatoes and chickpeas, while the rest of the site will focus on biodiversity.

The PV plant will feature 260,000 modules installed on trackers, aiming for a 10% higher electricity yield compared to fixed structures.

It will share a grid connection with the nearby Andau wind farm, which is currently the largest in Austria. Burgenland Energie began construction in April.

“In April we were still standing in Tadten-Wallern and watched the first pile driving. Today, seven months later, we can say: We are looking forward to completion. And with it a photovoltaic park that will supply the people of Burgenland with cheap, clean electricity as early as the beginning of next year,” the regional government of Burgenland said in a statement.