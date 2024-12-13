PV Hardware’s new solar tracker withstands winds up to 238 km/h

From pv magazine Australia

PV Hardware, a Spain-based solar tracking solutions specialist, said its new permanent presence in Australia will ensure faster project adaptations and on-the-ground technical support.

PV Hardware’s newest offering, the Axone Duo Infinity Solar Tracker system, has been engineered to withstand Australia’s harshest conditions, up to “Wind Region C,” which is cyclonic wind speeds up to 238 km/h.

With rapid stow times of under 120 seconds, this tracker provides maximum protection against extreme winds and offers up to 30% energy gains through bifacial module optimisation.

Additionally, PV Hardware offers the SolarFix fixed tilt system, specifically designed to meet the challenges of extreme “Wind Region D,” which is severe cyclonic wind speeds of up to 288 km/h.

