Stationary storage installations surge to 170 GWh in 2024

With expanding market opportunities and declining costs, stationary battery energy storage installations are surging. Battery makers are awake to the opportunity, says BloombergNEF, as stationary batteries account for an increasing amount of deployed capacity.

Image: Iberdrola

From ESS News

While progress has been steady, for many years stationary battery applications have played the supporting role to the EV headliner. During this period, lithium ion batteries were produced primarily for mobility and consumer applications, with either utility-scale or home battery systems were somewhat of an afterthought producers.

2024 saw that dynamic shift, with accelerating battery deployment attracting the attention of battery producers as they expanded their operations into battery system integration.

The trend is borne out in BloombergNEF data. The market analyst finds that stationary battery installations are comprising an increasing share of global battery deployments. By 2035, BloomebergNEF expects stationary applications to account for 16% of batteries deployed globally, up from 6% in 2020.

