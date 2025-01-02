NTPC allocates 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity in India at $0.040/kWh

From pv magazine India

Indian state-owned power producer NTPC has concluded auction for 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at an average price of INR 3.43 ($0.040)/kWh.

JSP Green (Jindal Renewables) won 350 MW with the lowest bid of INR 3.38/kWh, while Adani Renewable Energy secured 350 MW at INR 3.44/kWh. Green Prairie Energy (EverGreen Power) took 200 MW, and Ampin Energy and Adyant Enersol (Datta Infra) each claimed 150 MW at the same price.

The successful bidders will develop projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission grid (ISTS).

In November, state-owned hydropower producer SJVN completed an auction for 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at INR 3.19/kWh.

Gentari Renewables secured the largest share with 400 MW, while Juniper Green and EG Energy won 300 MW each. Sunsure Energy secured 130 MW, and Datta Infra took 70 MW.

SJVN will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the winning developers to supply electricity to India's various buying entities. The developers will build, own, and operate the projects, which can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the ISTS.

In August, SJVN allocated 1.2 GW of solar capacity across India, at an average tariff of INR 2.52/kWh. Acme Solar, Essar Renewables and SAEL Industries secured 300 MW each at INR 2.52/kWh. Onward Solar won 100 MW. NTPC, which bid for 400 MW at a price of INR 2.53/kWh, took 200 MW.