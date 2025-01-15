Indian battery manufacturer opens 1.5 GWh lithium-ion plant for EVs, storage

From pv magazine India
Neuron Energy, a manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles, has launched a lithium-ion battery plant in Chakan, India, with an annual capacity of 1.5 GWh.
The facility, which spans 5 acres, will produce high-performance batteries for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, golf carts, drones, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and telecom solutions.
Mumbai-based Neuron Energy has invested approximately INR 250 million ($2.9 million) in the facility, which includes an experience center to showcase its technologies and an R&D center focused on energy storage innovation.
