Indian battery manufacturer opens 1.5 GWh lithium-ion plant for EVs, storage

Neuron Energy has opened a 1.5 GWh lithium-ion battery plant in Chakan, India, to produce batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage, and telecom solutions.

Image: Neuron Energy

From pv magazine India

Neuron Energy, a manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles, has launched a lithium-ion battery plant in Chakan, India, with an annual capacity of 1.5 GWh.

The facility, which spans 5 acres, will produce high-performance batteries for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, golf carts, drones, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and telecom solutions.

Mumbai-based Neuron Energy has invested approximately INR 250 million ($2.9 million) in the facility, which includes an experience center to showcase its technologies and an R&D center focused on energy storage innovation.

