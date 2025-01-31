How much can I expect to save by installing solar?

From pv magazine USA

The average solar shopper in the U.S. needs about 11 kW to cover their electricity usage, said solar marketplace provider EnergySage. After receiving the 30% federal investment tax credit, the average system cost is about $20,552.

The average cost-per-watt across the United States is $2.56 per watt before incentives, based on EnergySage data. Costs have fallen considerably, as ten years ago average installation costs were about $3.36 per watt, according to data from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). In the meantime, utility electric rates have increased precipitously, meaning each year that a ratepayer waits to pay solar is another year of missing out on savings.

Residential solar prices increased temporarily during the pandemic, but have since fallen to low, pre-pandemic rates.

Based on current utility-provided electricity rates and expected annual rate increases, systems installed today are expected to on average have a 7.1-year payback or return on investment.

Savings vary widely based on electricity rates and solar installation costs in a given state. Expected 25-year savings for states with relatively low electricity rates like Georgia, Iowa and Indiana are expected to save about $25,000 to $30,000 on bills over 25 years, while ratepayers in Massachusetts, California and Connecticut can expect savings exceeding $100,000 over a 25-year period. Find your state’s expected solar savings here and calculate a more customized estimate for your home here.

EnergySage also provided an expected cost breakdown, including components and installation services. Interestingly, solar panels only represent about 12% of the total average cost in the United States. Average costs below are based on a $29,926 system before incentives sized at 10.8 kW.

Component Average Cost Percentage Of Total Cost Solar panels $3,656 12% Solar inverter(s) $2,991 10% Racking equipment $997 3% Electrical wiring $2,548 9% Supply chain costs $2,659 9% Sales tax $665 2% Installation labor $1,994 7% Sales & marketing $5,318 18% Overhead costs $3,102 11% Solar installer profit $3,102 11%

There are three main ways of adopting solar at your home, including a cash purchase, a solar loan or a solar lease, sometimes referred to as a power purchase agreement (PPA).

“We recommend buying your solar panels outright or financing them with a loan when possible. However, if you can’t afford the upfront cost or prefer not to take out a loan, a lease or power purchase agreement (PPA) is another option to consider. Paying in cash is usually the best financial choice, as it leads to greater long-term savings. But if you don’t have the cash on hand or don’t have a tax bill to take advantage of the 30% federal solar tax credit, a lease or PPA can be a good alternative,” said Alix Langone, senior research analyst at EnergySage.

Residential solar quote for your home Now is a great time to begin your solar journey . If you want to make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage , a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them. Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.