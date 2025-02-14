Sky’s the limit for mass produced space-grade solar cell innovation

The thickness of space solar cells has prevented their production using terrestrial methods. Until now, designing a thin cell that can withstand radiation, temperature fluctuations, and the extremes of orbit was impossible.
Extraterrestrial Power CEO Peter Toth said the company aims to bring space-grade rigor to the mass-produced method normally used to make terrestrial solar cells, with support from the Australian Space Agency’s moon to mars supply chain program.
“We are primarily focusing on utilizing the large investments in terrestrial solar for space and this has tremendous value for space,” Toth said. “Importantly, we are only utilizing technologies which allow high throughput manufacturing, which enables satellites being manufactured in high volumes necessary for low earth orbit (LEO) constellations.”
Extraterrestrial Power demonstrated its solar cells on board Caltech’s space-based solar power experiment in 2023, which made history by wirelessly transmitting power in space and beaming it down to Earth for the first time.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.