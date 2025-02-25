Innova signs 40-year PPA for solar projects in Wales

UK developer Innova has signed a 40-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Welsh Water (Dwr Cymru) covering two solar projects.

The PPA will see the 5 MW capacity Wrexham Solar Park Extension and the 10 MW Cefn Solar Park supply power to the water company’s nearby Five Fords sewage treatment works. It’s expected the deal will cover around 3% of Welsh Water’s annual electricity use.

Both solar projects are located in North Wales and are currently under development. Wrexham Solar Park was granted planning permission in November 2022 and Cefn Park secured planning consent in March 2023. Each site will also host a battery energy storage system with 10 MW power output. The developer said construction at the sites was “due to commence shortly.”

The PPA also includes a commitment from Welsh Water to upgrade the internal grid infrastructure at the Five Fords sewage treatment plant, in a bid to improve reliability and robustness of the power supply. UK-based law firm TLT LLP was the legal team for the PPA.

In a press release, Andrew Dixon, head of energy sales at Innova, described the PPA as a “fantastic achievement” for both parties.

“The PPA will not only provide Dwr Cymru with supply of locally sourced renewable electricity and long-term price certainty, but the agreement ensures that Innova will be able to secure suitable funding for the construction of the Wrexham and Cefn projects.”