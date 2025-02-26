Greece presents 3.5 GW standalone battery storage rollout plan

From ESS News
The Greek Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has increased its target for a merchant standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) rollout to 3.55 GW against the background of rising demand for flexible power and strong investment interest in the market.
The draft plan presented on February 21 ups the target from the initially planned 1.5 GW and far exceeds any deployment scenarios considered in the past. The government now aims for 2.65 GW of battery projects on the transmission grid and a further 900 MW on the distribution grid.
According to the Greek National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the nation aims to install 4.3 GW of storage by 2030. Thus far, 900 MW has been allocated via the Greek Regulatory Authority for Energy, Waste, and Water (RAAEY) tenders. Therefore, the remaining share would be delivered under the new plan but without any subsidy support.
