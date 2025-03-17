RWE plans 1.2 GWh battery on German former coal plant

RWE recently commissioned a large BESS in Hamm. Now, another 600 MW/1.2 GWh are planned

From ESS News

German energy company RWE is building a 600 MW/1.2 GWh BESS on the site of the former Westfalen coal-fired power plant in Hamm, North Rhine-Westphalia.

The utility on Friday said the plant would cost a “mid-three-digit million euro” figure.

RWE had already installed a 140 MW/151 MWh battery at the site in February.

The new, larger BESS will feature three battery fields across six hectares that will host more than 25,000 lithium ferro-phosphate batteries in 316 shipping containers. Site commissioning is planned between 2026 and 2028.

