Atmoce launches ‘extra’ low-voltage batteries for residential PV

From ESS News

Netherlands-based microinverter and battery manufacturer Atmoce has unveiled new low-voltage lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries for residential applications.

“Unlike conventional high-voltage battery systems, the M-ELV Battery eliminates electrical hazards while delivering superior 90% AC round-trip efficiency, making it one of the most powerful and scalable solutions on the market,” the company said in a statement.

The IP66-rated system measures 830 mm × 480 mm × 195 mm and weighs 73.5 kg. It offers a maximum continuous input power of 3.75 kVA and a maximum output power of 5 kVa.

