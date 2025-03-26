Atmoce launches ‘extra’ low-voltage batteries for residential PV

The new batteries have a nominal DC voltage of 26.5 V and a maximum DC voltage of 28.8 V, with the operating AC voltage range being 176-276 V. Their nominal battery capacity is 280 Ah and the rated battery energy is 7 kWh.

The M-ELV Battery

Image: Atmoce

From ESS News

Netherlands-based microinverter and battery manufacturer Atmoce has unveiled new low-voltage lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries for residential applications.

“Unlike conventional high-voltage battery systems, the M-ELV Battery eliminates electrical hazards while delivering superior 90% AC round-trip efficiency, making it one of the most powerful and scalable solutions on the market,” the company said in a statement.

The IP66-rated system measures 830 mm × 480 mm × 195 mm and weighs 73.5 kg. It offers a maximum continuous input power of 3.75 kVA and a maximum output power of 5 kVa.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

