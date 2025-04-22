Bulgarian tender awards nearly 10 GWh of energy storage

From ESS News
Bulgaria will finance 82 standalone renewable energy storage projects worth over 1.15 billion levs ($675 million) under its EU-funded procurement exercise named RESTORE.
The selected projects will deliver a total usable energy storage capacity of 9,712.89 MWh, the Ministry of Energy said on April 17, more than three times the minimum target of 3 GWh originally set by the tender.
The deadline for submission of project proposals was December 5, 2024. The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy announced on December 6 that it has received 151 project proposals worth nearly BGN 5 billion, which far exceeded the available funding of BGN 1.154 billion.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.