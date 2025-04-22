Bulgarian tender awards nearly 10 GWh of energy storage

Bulgaria’s standalone energy storage tender, which aimed to procure at least 3 GWh of cumulative usable capacity, ultimately awarded more than three times that amount.

Renalfa's storage project in Bulgaria

Image: Renalfa

From ESS News

Bulgaria will finance 82 standalone renewable energy storage projects worth over 1.15 billion levs ($675 million) under its EU-funded procurement exercise named RESTORE.

The selected projects will deliver a total usable energy storage capacity of 9,712.89 MWh, the Ministry of Energy said on April 17, more than three times the minimum target of 3 GWh originally set by the tender.

The deadline for submission of project proposals was December 5, 2024. The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy announced on December 6 that it has received 151 project proposals worth nearly BGN 5 billion, which far exceeded the available funding of BGN 1.154 billion.

