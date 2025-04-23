The Hydrogen Stream: Scandinavia, Italy may produce grid hydrogen by 2030

Aurora Energy Research said in its latest report that the global electrolyzer pipeline totals about 1.3 TW, with 26 new projects added and five canceled. It noted that 114 GW is in development, with 32% slated for commissioning by the end of 2026. Over the past two years, 6.2 GW has reached final investment decision globally, while 7.3 GW has been canceled, signaling a market reshaping. The firm reported significant regulatory progress in the European Union between October and April, citing ReFuelEU and FuelEU Maritime as key sources of clarity. By 2030, at least 10 bidding zones, including regions in Italy and Scandinavia, are expected to meet the 90% renewable electricity threshold required to produce renewable hydrogen directly from the grid. Aurora also said hybrid power purchase agreements (PPAs), with levelized costs of hydrogen ranging from €5.40 ($6.13)/kg to €10.60/kg, are often preferred for their pricing stability and wider market availability. The Nordics and Iberia continue to lead in low-cost renewable hydrogen production.

MIT World Peace University (MITWPU) has developed a process that uses microorganisms to generate hydrogen from sugarcane juice, while simultaneously converting carbon dioxide into acetic acid. The system operates at room temperature and uses sugarcane juice, seawater, and wastewater. The Indian university said it has submitted a patent application for the technology and applied for funding from India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). MITWPU has also submitted a proposal to the MNRE to establish a center of excellence for green hydrogen, and believes the process could reduce hydrogen production costs to $1/kg.

Oman has signed a joint development agreement with the Netherlands to develop a liquefied hydrogen corridor linking the two countries with Germany. The Omani government said the route would serve as the world’s first commercial export channel for liquefied hydrogen. The corridor would enable direct shipments from Duqm, Oman, to the port of Amsterdam, with onward distribution to key logistics hubs in Germany such as the German port of Duisburg.

The French government has awarded a €149 million grant to Lhyfe to support a green hydrogen production facility near the Grand Canal of Le Havre. The plant is expected to reach a capacity of up to 34 metric tons per day. The project was selected in 2022 under the European Commission’s third wave of Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) focused on hydrogen. Construction is planned on a 2.8-hectare site, with completion targeted for 2029.

Ansaldo Green Tech has signed an agreement with Duferco Energia to supply and commission a 1 MW electrolyzer for the Hydrogen Valley project in Giammoro, Sicily. The system, which uses anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology, will produce over 500 kilograms of green hydrogen daily with 99.9% purity. Ansaldo Green Tech said the broader project includes a 4 MW solar system to power the electrolyzer, enabling the site to generate approximately 100 metric tons of green hydrogen per year.