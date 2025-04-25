Solex Energy to open 2 GW TOPCon cell plant in 2027

India’s Solex Energy has started working on its new 2 GW n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell factory, with operations set to begin in early 2027.

Image: Solex Energy

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Solex has started working on its new 2 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The company has already secured land. The site is part of an integrated solar cell-module facility that will also house a 2 GW TOPCon module production line, Chairman and Managing Director Chetan Shah told pv magazine.

This development represents a big step forward for Solex, which is already operating 1.5 GW of module production capacity and is working on bringing a 2.5 GW module line online by September 2025, boosting its total module output to 4 GW annually.

Looking ahead, the company aims to hit cumulative module capacity of 15 GW and cell capacity of 5 GW by the end of the decade.

