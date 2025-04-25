Solex Energy to open 2 GW TOPCon cell plant in 2027

From pv magazine India
Gujarat-based Solex has started working on its new 2 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027.
The company has already secured land. The site is part of an integrated solar cell-module facility that will also house a 2 GW TOPCon module production line, Chairman and Managing Director Chetan Shah told pv magazine.
This development represents a big step forward for Solex, which is already operating 1.5 GW of module production capacity and is working on bringing a 2.5 GW module line online by September 2025, boosting its total module output to 4 GW annually.
Looking ahead, the company aims to hit cumulative module capacity of 15 GW and cell capacity of 5 GW by the end of the decade.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.