New hybrid inverters for residential solar in India

From pv magazine India

Bengaluru-based POM Systems & Services said it launched POM hybrid inverters with power ratings of 3 kW, 5 kW, and 10 kW. The inverters combine the functions of a traditional solar inverter and a battery inverter in a single device.

The POM hybrid inverter converts DC electricity from PV panels to AC for household use and manages bidirectional power transfer to and from a lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery storage system.

The system allows excess solar power to charge the battery and export surplus electricity to the grid. When solar generation is insufficient, the inverter draws power from the grid to recharge the battery. Equipped with maximum power point trackers (MPPT), the inverter optimizes solar energy output by adjusting voltage for efficient battery charging under varying conditions.

The 5 kW and 10 kW models support parallel operation of up to eight units to increase load handling capacity.

The peak DC-to-AC conversion efficiency is 94% for the 3 kW model and 98% for the 5 kW and 10 kW versions. The maximum PV input voltage is 500 V DC. The MPPT voltage tracking range is 120 V to 500 V DC for the 3 kW and 5 kW models, and 90 V to 500 V DC for the 10 kW unit.

Other key features include an automatic restart function for lithium batteries, adjustable PV and utility charging voltages to meet various battery requirements, battery reverse-connection protection with fuse switch, and operation without a battery if needed.

The 3 kW and 5 kW inverters each measure 490 mm × 312 mm × 125 mm, while the 10 kW model measures 571 mm × 571 mm × 148 mm.