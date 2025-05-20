Solar Module Quality Trends 2025 with Tristan Erion-Lorico

Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL, spoke with pv magazine Editor Marian Willuhn at Intersolar Europe 2025 about rising module failures in lab tests this year, citing glass breakage and UV degradation in tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules as key quality concerns.

Image: pv magazine

Share

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Bluetti Apex 300 with 2.7 kWh battery pricing now available ahead of launch
19 May 2025 Bluetti has now launched the Apex 300 portable power station, bringing a new scalable power solutions for home backup, travel, and off-grid living.