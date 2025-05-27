ABB launches battery storage subscription model to address capital constraints

ABB has announced a “Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service” (BESS-as-a-Service) model to add storage to C&I customers without upfront capex.

Image: ABB

Share

From ESS News

ABB has introduced a new subscription-based battery energy storage offering that aims to overcome the high capital expenses and technical knowledge needed to add energy storage that can have payback times stretching years or even decades.

The “Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service” (BESS-as-a-Service) converts what would typically be a significant upfront capital expenditure into an operational expense spread across quarterly payments.

The service is targeting commercial and industrial customers with a turnkey path to utilizing batteries across multiple sectors including data centers, transportation and logistics, and commercial buildings. According to ABB, the offering includes hardware, software, and lifecycle support, with the company managing deployment, maintenance, and optimization.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

All solar cell efficiencies at a glance – updated
27 May 2025 The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 66 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are 17 new results reported in th...