ABB launches battery storage subscription model to address capital constraints

From ESS News

ABB has introduced a new subscription-based battery energy storage offering that aims to overcome the high capital expenses and technical knowledge needed to add energy storage that can have payback times stretching years or even decades.

The “Battery Energy Storage Systems-as-a-Service” (BESS-as-a-Service) converts what would typically be a significant upfront capital expenditure into an operational expense spread across quarterly payments.

The service is targeting commercial and industrial customers with a turnkey path to utilizing batteries across multiple sectors including data centers, transportation and logistics, and commercial buildings. According to ABB, the offering includes hardware, software, and lifecycle support, with the company managing deployment, maintenance, and optimization.