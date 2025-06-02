Solavita launches 30-50 kW hybrid inverter series

Solavita has launched a three-phase hybrid inverter series with power ratings from 29.9 kW to 50 kW, designed to meet rising demand for C&I rooftop solar and large-scale residential energy systems.All inverters in the series measure 580 mm x 920 mm x 300 mm and weigh 93 kg.

Each unit supports up to five maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and allows a 200% PV-to-inverter ratio, with the 50 kW model accepting up to 100 kW of solar input. The MPPT voltage ranges from 180 V to 850 V, with a rated DC voltage of 600 V and peak efficiency of 97.8%. Each MPPT input accepts up to 40 A, maximizing output even in partially shaded conditions.

Battery integration is central to the system’s design. Each inverter includes three independent high-voltage battery ports rated at 55 A each, for a total of 165 A. The system supports lithium-ion batteries using 280 Ah or 314 Ah cells and allows “3-in-1” or fully independent configurations. Battery-to-AC efficiency reaches 97.5%, with PV-to-battery efficiency up to 98.5%.

The inverters handle double their rated AC input, with up to 100 kW for the 50 kW model. They offer 1.5x overload for 30 seconds and 1.2x for 60 seconds. Units support 100% unbalanced loads and 200 A continuous AC passthrough, with UPS switchover under 10 ms. A GEN port enables diesel generator and smart load integration.

The SVH series is IP66-rated for outdoor use and operates in ambient temperatures from -30 C to 60 C. Built-in protections include anti-islanding, surge protection, insulation monitoring, and optional arc-fault detection. Communication features include Wi-Fi, LAN, 4G, and Bluetooth, with mobile app monitoring. The system supports virtual power plant and demand response integration via OpenADR.

Solavita’s new inverters combine high technical performance, grid intelligence, and flexible design to support distributed energy systems facing growing decentralization and grid variability.