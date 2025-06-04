Tesvolt, Samsung announce 5.26 MWh containerized battery system

Tesvolt and Samsung SDI have developed a 5.26 MWh containerized battery system for commercial and utility-scale applications in Europe. It supports multiple inverter brands and is designed for high levels of fire protection and cybersecurity.

Image: Tesvolt AG

From ESS News

Tesvolt and the SDI battery manufacturing division of Samsung are offering a containerized energy storage product for municipal utilities and businesses.

The 5.26 MWh SBB 1.5 battery container features lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum cells and German battery company Tesvolt said it will be compatible with various European inverters.

Tesvolt said the product’s municipal energy service concept and focus on cybersecurity and fire protection make it particularly suitable for city deployment.

