Eternal Sun acquires Wavelabs

Netherlands based PV module testing equipment supplier Eternal Sun today announced that it has acquired German company Wavelabs, which also supplies flash testing equipment to the solar industry. The acquisition creates a new company, Wavelabs Eternal Sun Gmbh, headquartered in Leipzig, Germany and operating as a 100% subsidiary of Eternal Sun Group. The new owner plans to continue operating the two companies under their respective brand names, with Eternal Sun focused on testing PV modules and Wavelabs on cells.

Eternal Sun today announced it has signed a deal to acquire Wavelabs. Both companies supply testing equipment to the PV industry and research community. Wavelabs has typically focused on LED powered flash testing for solar cells, while Eternal Sun developed larger solar simulators and climate chambers for testing PV modules.

According to Eternal Sun, new company Wavelabs Eternal Sun Gmbh, founded as part of the deal's structure, will continue operations at Wavelabs current site in Leipzig, Germany. This company is a 100% subsidiary of Eternal Sun Group, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. Eternal Sun said it expects to keep the majority of Wavelabs current 60 employees on, and to maintain and expand the site in Leipzig.

The plan is for both companies to continue in their respective focus areas, and under their respective brand names. Both should benefit from sharing knowledge in various projects, as well as from future collaborations to ensure testing protocols for new technologies, such as perovskite-silicon tandem cells, can develop jointly at cell and module level.

“With WAVELABS joining the Eternal Sun family, we can offer our customers an unmatched range of cell and module testing solutions,” said Florian van Rijn van Alkemade, CEO of Eternal Sun. “Both companies share a passion for precision, innovation, and service. Together, we will shape the future of solar quality assurance and accurate characterization.”

The news follows Eternal Sun’s May 2025 announcement of a new majority shareholder in Netherlands-based investment firm Bolster. This provided the additional capital for the new acquisition.

Testing equipment is one area of solar manufacturing where European suppliers have been able to maintain market share even as much of the industry moved to Asia and was taken over by local suppliers. Even though Wavelabs has market share in China, overcapacity and a slowdown in factory expansions had affected the company’s recent prospects. “Together with a new strong investor, Wavelabs can once again look to the future with confidence,” says Reinhard Klose, partner at the law firm Flöther & Wissing, who managed the restructuring and investor process.

