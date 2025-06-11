Sigenergy launches 10 MW/20 MWh of Bulgarian storage using 240 kWh stacks

Sigenergy has deployed a 10 MW/20 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at a solar site in Malko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, using 240 kWh battery stacks typically found in residential systems.

Image: pv magazine, Cornelia Lichner

Share

From ESS News

Stationary BESS are typically categorized by size, beginning with stack systems, followed by cabinets, and ending with containerized units.

A large container can store up to 5 MWh of energy. Cabinets typically hold several hundred kilowatt-hours, while stacks are mainly used by homes and small businesses.

Although smaller BESS types can be combined, they have rarely been used to match the capacity of larger systems – until now.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

New cooling gel could raise PV module efficiency by 12%
09 June 2025 Researchers in Saudi Arabia have developed a hydrogel composite that absorbs moisture in solar modules overnight and facilitates evaporative cooling t...