Spain approves legislation to encourage energy storage, flexibility

From ESS News
Approved on 24 June by the Spanish government, the Royal Decree-Law 7/2025 contains measures that aim to strengthen the resilience of the country’s electrical system, including boosting electrification, storage and flexibility.
“New innovative measures are being introduced to streamline processing and reduce bottlenecks in flexibility and storage,” Spanish minister for the ecological transition, Sara Aagesen, said citing priority delivery for storage projects and solar thermal technology.
To promote the development of energy storage, the package proposes to speed up permits for projects, exempting them from the environmental assessment procedure if the facility is within the perimeter of a renewable plant that already has a positive environmental assessment. This is something the industry has been requesting for some time.
The declaration of public utility (DUP) of storage and related infrastructures used for transporting energy to and from the transmission and distribution networks is expressly established – as has been the case so far with the generation facilities.
