French company offers router capable of redirecting surplus solar to water heating

From pv magazine France

French community solar specialist Solarcoop has developed SolarOOteur, an electronic device designed to optimize residential self-consumption and reduce reliance on grid electricity.

The tool automatically redirects excess photovoltaic energy to specific household appliances. The current version is tailored for electric water heaters and includes several advanced features.

The router measures the electrical power flowing between the main panel and the utility meter. When it detects surplus energy, it injects it into the water heater’s resistance, modulating the voltage to avoid drawing power from the grid.

“Two additional measurements complete the monitoring by integrating the energy produced by the photovoltaic installation and the energy routed to the tank,” said Solarcoop. “A temperature sensor optimizes the nighttime heating supplement.” In addition, a night function sends additional grid electricity to the hot water tank, depending on the desired temperature.

Depending on the installation and user needs, surplus electricity can be redirected to any resistive device, as well as to heat pumps, air conditioners, or motors via a 0–10 V output. A load-shedding function disconnects devices if consumption exceeds a defined threshold.

The router also functions as an energy manager, capable of measuring grid consumption, photovoltaic output, and surplus energy sent to appliances. “Thanks to its two outputs and simple software updates, the Solarouteur will be equipped with new features over time, such as controlling heat pumps, air conditioners, or electric car charging stations,” the cooperative said.

The device can be installed without structural modifications, next to an electrical panel or water heater. It includes a display and Wi-Fi connection, enabling users to access real-time data – such as power levels, temperature, and operating mode—directly on the unit or via phone or computer.

The current model, manufactured in France, sells for €420 ($492) including VAT and supports electric water heaters with up to 3,600 W of output.