Lyten to buy Northvolt assets with $200 million for BESS push in Europe

US battery manufacturer Lyten has raised more than $200 million in equity financing to support its expansion into European BESS. The company is acquiring Northvolt’s former energy storage product line, including the Voltpack Mobile System (VMS), Voltrack, and other assets, as it moves to ramp up manufacturing in Poland and widen its commercial prospects.
The announcement follows Lyten’s previously reported acquisition of Northvolt Dwa, a 6 GWh BESS facility in Gdansk. That plant is expected to restart operations in the second half of 2025, with initial deliveries slated for the fourth quarter.
