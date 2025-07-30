Lyten to buy Northvolt assets with $200 million for BESS push in Europe

Lyten has raised an additional $200 million to accelerate its efforts to become a main player in Europe for its battery energy storage systems (BESS), following its earlier acquisition of a plant in Gdansk, Poland.

Image: Northvolt

Share

From ESS News

US battery manufacturer Lyten has raised more than $200 million in equity financing to support its expansion into European BESS. The company is acquiring Northvolt’s former energy storage product line, including the Voltpack Mobile System (VMS), Voltrack, and other assets, as it moves to ramp up manufacturing in Poland and widen its commercial prospects.

The announcement follows Lyten’s previously reported acquisition of Northvolt Dwa, a 6 GWh BESS facility in Gdansk. That plant is expected to restart operations in the second half of 2025, with initial deliveries slated for the fourth quarter.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

India to launch utility-led solar program for households without rooftops
28 July 2025 India will launch a utility-led solar program under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to benefit households without suitable rooftop space, Union M...