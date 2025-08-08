India’s PLI scheme drives 18.5 GW of solar module capacity up to June

From pv magazine India
India’s PLI scheme for high-efficiency solar panels has led to 18.5 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity as of June 30, 2025. It has also added 9.7 GW of solar cell capacity and 2.2 GW of ingot-wafer capacity.
Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik shared the figures in parliament.
The government awarded about 48.3 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity under Tranche I and II of the PLI scheme, which aims to build a domestic solar manufacturing base and cut reliance on imported panels.
The minister said the government issued Letters of Award under Tranche I of the PLI scheme to three companies for 8.737 GW of fully integrated solar PV module manufacturing capacity. Under Tranche II, it awarded eleven companies capacity for 39.6 GW of fully or partially integrated manufacturing. The selected firms may establish their plants anywhere in India.
The minister noted that some segments of the awarded projects have become operational.
“As per the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and information received from the manufacturers, the solar manufacturing capacities which have been installed under PLI Scheme, as on 30.06.2025, include 18.5 GW solar module, 9.7 GW solar cell, and 2.2 GW of ingot-wafer. The aforesaid manufacturing capacity of solar PV cells and modules includes 3.2 GW fully integrated thin-film solar PV module manufacturing capacity,” Naik said in parliament.
India’s cumulative installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reached 91.6 GW as of June 30, 2025, according to the ALMM. With this significant increase in domestic manufacturing capacity, solar module imports declined from $3,363.21 million in fiscal 2021-22 to $2,151.75 million in fiscal 2024-25.
