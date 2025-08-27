Oman seeks consultant for solar projects

PWP, Oman’s state-owned power and water procurement agency, is searching for a consultancy firm to support planned solar projects.

The tender notice states that the chosen consultant will be appointed technical adviser for the development of solar projects.

Full tender details can be purchased from PWP’s website for a fee of OMR 100 ($260.07) until Aug. 30. The fee is waived for small and medium-sized enterprises with a valid Riyada card. The deadline for applications is Sept. 15.

Oman had deployed 672 MW of solar by the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Earlier this month, the country’s 500 MW Manah I solar project began operating.