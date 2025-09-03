Coal India seeks EPC bids for 3 GW of grid-connected solar

From pv magazine India
Coal India has started accepting expressions of interest from EPC companies for the development of 3 GW of grid-connected solar projects across India. Tentative sites include the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
The scope of work covers turnkey execution of the solar plants, including supply of PV modules, land procurement and the balance of system.
Based on the responses, CIL will launch a tender process to select EPC and operations and maintenance (O&M) contractors. The plants must be designed to connect with the nearby Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) network.
Applicants can propose capacities from 200 MW to 3,000 MW, depending on their capabilities. Projects must achieve a minimum capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 25%.
