China’s intelamp sets world record for solar-powered LED display

Shenzhen-based intelamp, a solar landscape lighting solutions provider, has set a Guinness World Record for the largest display of solar-powered LEDs.

The company assembled an array of 36,862 intelamp solar lights to illuminate the Mingsha Mountain dunes in Dunhuang, western China, on August 28. The display surpassed the previous records of 24,765 solar-powered lights set in Japan and drew a crowd of over 40,000 visitors.

intelamp entered the solar lighting industry in 2004. Since 2015, it has offered a range of solar lighting products including decorative fixtures and general lighting replacements.

According to details on the company's website, its range of outdoor solar lights all feature a monocrystalline solar panel paired with a lithium iron phosphate battery which the company claims offers twice the lifespan of a traditional battery

The outdoor solar lights are equipped with a smart motion detection sensor to provide automatic illumination when needed and are controlled via a remote, with a linkage mode allowing multiple lights to connect for sychronized operations. The product range also comes with an IP65 waterproof rating and are built to withstand outdoor elements

intelamp's website lists 15 products in its range of outdoor solar lights ranging from $39.00 to $79.99.

China produces more than 90% of the world’s solar lights. A statement published by intelamp says its new world record highlights the vast potential of renewable energy and reaffirmed its mission to deliver sustainable lighting solutions worldwide.

“For us, this record is more than just a number,” said Master Tang, intelamp Chief Scientist. “We are proud to demonstrate how solar innovation can inspire both sustainable development and cultural connection.”