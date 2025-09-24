Swiss startup offers timber-framed solar carport

Switzerland-based Urbanpv has launched a timber-framed PV solution for car parking lots.
Dubbed Urbanroof, the system integrates solar arrays with a wooden load-bearing, wide-span structure.
The PV system has a power of 48 kW and is integrated into a timber structure. It has a clearance of 4.5 m and covers 10 parking spaces, or an area of 17 m x 12.5 m.
It uses 470 W semi-transparent solar panels deployed in parallel pitched roof arrays in an east-west configuration.
The building components, including structural load-bearing timber, trusses, and solar PV roof, are prefabricated to be delivered to sites ready for assembly. It has a screw pile foundation element.
Maintenance and repairs are done with the same kind of scissor or platform lifts that are used for window cleaning and roofing maintenance.
“Larger designs can be ordered, as well as solutions that include optional LED lighting and EV charging equipment. The design is fully compatible with robotic panel cleaning equipment,” UrbanPV founder, Arthur Buechel, told pv magazine.
The combination of the truss design, a very low number of load-bearing columns, and parking area coverage that includes access lanes means 60% more PV capacity and better weather protection than a typical setup limited to parking space coverage, according to Buechel.
Urbanpv has projects underway in Germany and Switzerland, partnering with local carpentry companies for the construction of the canopy. It sources the timber components from nearby manufacturers.
The company presented the system at Solar&Storage Live Zürich 2025 this month.
