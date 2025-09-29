US grid-scale storage leaps 63%, residential 132%

The United States had a record quarter for battery energy storage deployment from April to June, adding 5.6 GW of installations, according to a report released by the ACP and Wood Mackenzie.

Utility-scale storage led the way, adding 4.9 GW in the quarter and growing 62% year-over-year. This is enough to power 3.7 million US homes during average peak-demand hours, said the ACP.

California, Texas, and Arizona each added more than 1 GW of storage in the quarter, said the report. Wood Mackenzie forecast that Florida and Georgia will be major growth markets, ahead, due to aggressive procurement by vertically integrated utilities. For example, Georgia Power just issued a request for proposals for 500 MW of grid-scale storage.

