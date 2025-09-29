US grid-scale storage leaps 63%, residential 132%

A report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP) and Wood Mackenzie indicates the utility-scale energy storage sector added 4.9 GW in the April-to-June quarter, representing 63% year-on-year growth, while residential storage increased by 608 MW.

Image: Sig. Chiocciola, Wikimedia Commons.

Share

From ESS News

The United States had a record quarter for battery energy storage deployment from April to June, adding 5.6 GW of installations, according to a report released by the ACP and Wood Mackenzie.

Utility-scale storage led the way, adding 4.9 GW in the quarter and growing 62% year-over-year. This is enough to power 3.7 million US homes during average peak-demand hours, said the ACP.

California, Texas, and Arizona each added more than 1 GW of storage in the quarter, said the report. Wood Mackenzie forecast that Florida and Georgia will be major growth markets, ahead, due to aggressive procurement by vertically integrated utilities. For example, Georgia Power just issued a request for proposals for 500 MW of grid-scale storage.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Silver price surge drives PV makers to cut silver usage further
26 September 2025 The price of silver rose above $44 per ounce this week after gaining more than 30% in six months, with silver expert Philip Newman telling pv magazine...