US grid-scale storage leaps 63%, residential 132%

From ESS News
The United States had a record quarter for battery energy storage deployment from April to June, adding 5.6 GW of installations, according to a report released by the ACP and Wood Mackenzie.
Utility-scale storage led the way, adding 4.9 GW in the quarter and growing 62% year-over-year. This is enough to power 3.7 million US homes during average peak-demand hours, said the ACP.
California, Texas, and Arizona each added more than 1 GW of storage in the quarter, said the report. Wood Mackenzie forecast that Florida and Georgia will be major growth markets, ahead, due to aggressive procurement by vertically integrated utilities. For example, Georgia Power just issued a request for proposals for 500 MW of grid-scale storage.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.