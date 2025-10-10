Europe’s solar gains offset by storms and floods in September

Europe's solar industry saw mixed irradiance patterns in September, as widespread high-pressure conditions delivered above-average irradiance across much of the continent, even as severe floods and storms disrupted solar potential in key regions like France, Italy and the UK. This variability is expected to continue, with a clear north-south split in conditions forecast for the remainder of autumn, according to analysis using the Solcast API.

September was dominated by a persistent high-pressure system centered over Eastern Europe. This atmospheric blocking pattern suppressed cloud formation and created ideal conditions for solar irradiance across a broad swathe of the continent. Many regions

recorded irradiance levels more than 10% above the long-term average. Notably, Finland experienced its third warmest September on record, and from September 19th to 22nd, a heat dome intensified temperatures by up to 15 C in just 48 hours across Central and

Eastern European regions. These conditions enabled solar assets across these regions to benefit from exceptional late-summer irradiance.

However, the same high-pressure system contributed to unstable weather on its western flank. Low pressure over the UK drew in moist Atlantic air, increasing cloud cover and rainfall in France and parts of Eastern Germany, where irradiance fell roughly 15% below normal. High Mediterranean sea surface temperatures further increased atmospheric instability, coupled with a southward-displaced jet stream to enhance thunderstorm development. This led to flash flooding in several regions of France and Italy, with parts of northern Italy recording up to 100 mm of rainfall within 24 hours. These conditions severely limit solar output in affected areas.

October began with more extreme weather. Storm Amy brought record-breaking winds to the UK and Ireland, with gusts exceeding 100 mph and causing widespread power outages. The storm system also delivered extensive cloud and rainfall, compounding already poor

irradiance levels in northwestern Europe.

Looking ahead, forecasts point to a significant meteorological divide. Northern Europe, particularly the Northern UK and Southern Norway, is expected to see up to 25% more rainfall and 10% more cloud cover than average, leading to a 5% reduction in solar irradiance in some regions. In contrast, Southern Europe is likely to benefit from continued high-pressure dominance. Spain and Italy are forecast to experience a reduction in cloud cover of up to 10% and 25% less rainfall, supporting stronger solar conditions into late autumn.

Solcast produces these figures by tracking clouds and aerosols at 1-2km resolution globally, using satellite data and proprietary AI/ML algorithms. This data is used to drive irradiance models, enabling Solcast to calculate irradiance at high resolution, with typical bias of less than 2%, and also cloud-tracking forecasts. This data is used by more than 350 companies managing over 300 GW of solar assets globally.

