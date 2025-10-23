Australian nonprofit launches incubator for mid-scale solar, battery projects

From pv magazine Australia

Australia's CPA, a nonprofit renewable energy advocacy group in New South Wales, has launched a mentorship and investment program called the Community Energy Incubator to help communities develop mid-scale solar and battery projects.

The Incubator offers tailored training, mentoring, and seed funding. It also aims to aggregate projects into a shared portfolio to demonstrate scalable, blended finance models through collaboration between community, government, and private capital.

Each group will be eligible for up to $10,000 in seed funding to advance early-stage feasibility and concept development. The program also connects participants with investors, corporate offtakers, and funding bodies interested in community energy projects.

Co-lead on the Haystacks Solar Garden and CPA Director Kim Mallee said mid-scale community energy projects are a triple win.

“They unlock the ‘missing middle’ of the distribution network, making use of existing, underutilized infrastructure,” Mallee said. “They put locals in the driver’s seat, giving communities the ownership and agency they’ve been calling for. And by centering community benefits and creating real opportunities for locals, these projects foster social license.”

The CPA seeks collaboration with investors, corporate offtakers, developers, technical partners, policymakers, and government agencies.

Expressions of interest from communities close Jan. 16, 2026, with final selections announced at the end of February 2026.