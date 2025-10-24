Textile integrated organic solar PV canopy provides shade, area lighting

Providing cooling shade during the day and atmospheric area lighting at night, the Umbra Pavilion on display during the Dutch Design Week 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands, features heliotex, a novel technical textile that integrates flexible organic photovoltaic (OPV) solar cells.

The heliotex technology, formerly known as Suntex, emerged from a four-year collaboration between Studio Pauline van Dongen and textile engineering company Tentech, both based in Netherlands.

The Umbra Pavilion is a canopied structure that spans 40 m² and measures 9.6 meters in height. It integrates 150 ASCA GmbH & Co OPV modules across 8 m² with an output of 53 W/m2. It includes a 3 kWh battery energy storage unit provided by Netherlands-based Wattsun and dozens of white light emitting diodes (LED) and four programmable spotlights in a variety of colors.

The heliotex material is reportedly a high-strength architectural textile made of weather and UV radiation-resistant recycled polyester (rPET) yarn. It can be used for festival tents, shading canopies, temporary shelters, and textile façades, according to the developers.

Weighing 500 g/m², the size and shape, yarns, colours and weave patterns are customizable. It also permits easy separation of the solar modules in case of a module upgrade.

An industrial manufacturing process for heliotex is in development in a Eurostars-funded project with Danish and German partners participating, according to Studio Pauline van Dongen in a statement.

Earlier this year a Cornell University research team in the U.S. announced a dual axis canopy project with integrated PV devices for large surfaces, such as tents and stadium canopies.