The Hydrogen Stream: Woodside nears completion of Beaumont ammonia project

Woodside Energy said its 1.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Beaumont New Ammonia Project is 97% complete, with Phase 1 targeting first ammonia production from late 2025. The Australian petroleum exploration and production company added that the project completion and associated payment of the remaining 20% of the acquisition consideration is expected in 2026. The company defines the project in Texas as “one of the world's first ammonia plants paired with auto thermal reforming with 95% carbon dioxide capture.” In its third quarter report, Woodside Energy also confirmed that it is working on its Hydrogen Refueller in Perth, Western Australia. It is a self-contained hydrogen production, storage, and refuelling station. “Commissioning activities have commenced on site in preparation, ready for startup in Q4 2025. First hydrogen production is targeting the first half of 2026”, said Woodside Energy, underlining that Woodside will collaborate with Japan Suiso Energy and Kansai Electric Power to develop a liquid hydrogen supply chain between Australia and Japan.

Australia and India held the 5th Meeting of the India-Australia Energy Dialogue today, 16th October 2025, in New Delhi. “The discussions covered aspects of global transition to net zero emissions, practical cooperation and promoting dialogue in the field of energy efficiency and enabling technologies, recognising the role of green hydrogen,” said the Indian government. According to the Australian government, the collaboration will focus on technology, supply chains, workforce development, and knowledge sharing.

Daimler Truck, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of a supply chain for green liquid hydrogen via the Port of Hamburg to the European hinterland. “The partners bring complementary expertise to the table: Kawasaki Heavy Industries as an experienced technology provider in the field of hydrogen infrastructure, HHLA as a European network logistics provider, and Daimler Truck as a global commercial vehicle manufacturer with a focus on CO2-neutral battery-electric and hydrogen-based drive systems,” said the companies in the press release. This collaboration is designed to make Hamburg a hydrogen hub in Europe.

Austria also aims to position itself as a hub for green hydrogen in Europe, investing 275 million euros in four projects. “While the EU is dividing just under one billion euros among 15 projects in five member states, Austria alone is investing 275 million euros in four national projects – that is location policy with emphasis. We are showing that we are at the forefront in Europe and are actively shaping the industrial ramp-up,” said Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer. The country introduced two new hydrogen regulations: Hydrogen Investment Subsidy Regulation and Hydrogen Certification Regulation (WstVO). It then confirmed the Hydrogen Promotion Act (WFöG) while working on the New Gas Industry Act (GWG). Austria is also interested in the Hydrogen Southern Corridor. The pipeline connection from North Africa via Italy and Austria to Central Europe is considered one of the priority EU hydrogen corridors. A joint declaration with Germany, Italy, Algeria, and Tunisia laid the foundation for bringing green hydrogen to Austria and Germany on an industrial scale by 2035.